More than 2000 taxi operators registered in the ASTC’s app-based taxi service which intends to give aggregators like Uber and Ola a run for their money.



Assam government took a significant step by introducing a mobile app for first-ever taxi service in Guwahati called “ASTC City Cab”. The state government has taken this initiative to enhance the urban transportation services by introducing the first-ever city taxi service through a mobile app.



The mobile application was launched by Parimal Suklabaidya, the Minister of Transport, Excise, and Fisheries, in Guwahati.The goal of this project by the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) is to make it easier for Guwahati residents and visitors to commute.



Managing Director of ASTC Rahul Das while speaking to India TodayNE stated that more 2000 drivers and 3500 customers registered in the newly launched mobile app till 10 pm on June 28. He further added, "The app (ASTC City Cabs) has been launched and it is open for registration now. Rides will be launched after a month. We will be keeping the lowest fares, and passengers will not face inconveniences like cancellations as the app will enable both the driver and passengers to know the fare and destination before it is accepted and the driver can skip the ride without troubling the passenger".



As part of a special effort to make Guwahati's commuters' access to convenient transportation options easier, the ASTC City Cab app was launched. The Assam government has started to lead the pack in presenting this imaginative application based taxi administration, making it the first of its sort in the state. The service will have a trial run for a month before going live.



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