Assam Down Town University (AdtU), a pioneering institution in Northeast India, has been named the recipient of the highly regarded Edufuture Excellence Award 2023 for the category of Outstanding Placement driven University in Northeast India, an initiative of Zee Media, received by Dr N.C Talukdar, VC, AdtU.

The award recognizes AdtU's noteworthy devotion to offering its students top-notch placements.

''The Edufuture Excellence Awards are a premier platform that recognizes educational success and innovation in a variety of fields. The award acknowledges AdtU's consistent efforts in creating a welcoming environment for students, allowing them to begin on successful professional paths,'' AdtU said.

By successfully bridging the gap between academia and business, AdtU has given its graduates access to a variety of job opportunities.

''We, the entire AdtU team, would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Edufuture Excellence Awards for this extraordinary honour,'' it added.

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