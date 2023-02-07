All the persons, who were arrested in connection with the child marriage case, were granted bail, said an official on the condition of anonymity on February 7.

As per the official, a total of 24 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in child marriage under POCSO Act. However, all of them managed to receive bail from a session court in Majuli on February 4.

''There were charged with u/s 9, 10, 11 Child Marriage Prohibition Act and 6/17 POCSO Act. After they were produced before the court, they were granted bail overnight. All of them belonged to tribal communities SC and ST caste,'' the official said.

So far, 2442 persons have been arrested across the state as the crackdown on child marriage continues in the state, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 6.

Till February 5, Assam police had arrested 2278 persons in connection with the cases related to child marriage across the state and have registered 4074 cases.

139 persons have been arrested related to child marriages in Biswanath, 130 in Barpeta, 126 in Dhubri, 123 in Baksa, 117 in Bongaigaon, 101 in Nagaon, 94 in Kokrajhar, 85 in Kamrup, 84 each in Goalpara and Udalguri district.

Dhubri district has reported a total of 126 arrests in connection to child marriage cases and a total of 111 have been sent to jail.

Also read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders enquiry into death of one-horned rhino in Golaghat district