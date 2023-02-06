A total of 2,442 persons have been arrested across the state as the crackdown on child marriage continues in the state, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 6.

Till February 5, Assam police had arrested 2278 persons in connection with the cases related to child marriage across the state & have registered 4074 cases.

139 persons have been arrested related to child marriages in Biswanath, 130 in Barpeta, 126 in Dhubri, 123 in Baksa, 117 in Bongaigaon, 101 in Nagaon, 94 in Kokrajhar, 85 in Kamrup, 84 each in Goalpara and Udalguri district.

Earlier in the day, a total of 111 people booked in child marriage cases have been sentenced to jail in Assam’s Dhubri district.

A total of 126 people who were arrested in connection with child marriage, were presented before the court on February 4 following which the court sentenced 111 culprits to jail.

Initial reports indicate that 15 of the 126 arrested presented before the court by the police were remanded in custody for two days.

In the meantime, the remaining 111 culprits who were arrested in the Dhubri district of Assam on suspicion of being involved in child marriages were given prison sentences.

It should be noted that Assam Police detained 2,258 individuals in connection with child marriage-related cases throughout the state up until February 4.

With 139 arrests, the district of Biswanath had the most people detained. On the other hand, the district of Dibrugarh has seen the fewest arrests, with just six.

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