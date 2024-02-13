Assam State Youth Commission on February 13 extended congratulatory wishes to 28 students selected for National Institute of Technology.

As per sources, A total of 50 students under 'Bikaxito Jibo Porikolpona' scheme appeared for the first session of JEE examination. 28 of them are selected for National Institute of Technology and 15 plus students are qualified for appearing in JEE advanced exams for entrance to IITs.

The scheme was started by Assam State Youth Commission in collaboration with Allen Career Institute in Dibrugarh.

"We congratulate the students and wish them all the best for future endeavours." said Bhaskar Gogoi, Member, Assam State Youth Commission.

"There will be a second session of the JEE exams in April where more students will appear and qualify," said Dipak Bharti, Center Head, Allen Career Institute, Dibrugarh.

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