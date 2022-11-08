Three doctors of Mangaldoi Civil Hospital have been arrested for giving false postmortem reports of the death of an Adivasi girl at Dhula police station in Darrang.

The three doctors arrested have been identified as Dr Arun Deka, Dr Anupam Sharma, and Dr Ajanta Bordoloi.

On November 1, Utpal Bora, the officer-in-charge of Dhula police station, was arrested for allegedly implicating the murder of a teenage girl in suicide in Dhekiajuli.

According to the complaint, the mysterious murder of a teenage girl at the residence of SSB jawan Krishnakamal Baruah at Dhula in Darrang was turned into a suicide by police officer Utpal Bora.

Utpal Bora later managed the doctor who conducted the post-mortem. But soon after this incident, there were widespread protests in different parts of the state seeking justice.

Post the incident came to light, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma reached his residence in Udalguri in Aarti Turi soon after the protest and assured detailed enquiry into the incident.

The SIT was immediately formed with a three-member officer on the instructions of the Chief Minister.

Notably, a preliminary investigation of the SIT revealed alarming facts. The police did not take any videography and fingerprints while the body was laid down, and the doctors also did not give the actual details of the post-mortem.



Meanwhile, Utpal Bora, the then Officer-in-Charge, Dhula police station has been arrested by CID Assam after collecting adequate evidence that he has taken illegal gratification of Rs 5 lakhs from the family of the accused as a reward for extending undue favour illegally to Krishna Kamal Baruah, accused in Dhula P.S. Case No. 114/2022, involving the death of a minor girl.

Utpal Bora has been arrested in a fresh case registered by CID Assam vide CID P.S. Case No. 20/2022 U/S 120B/420/218 IPC R/W Sec 7(b), (8)(1)(ii) of P.C. Act 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Utpal Bora is being produced before the Special Judge, Guwahati and remand are being sought for further interrogation.

The bank account statement of the main accused family, the CDR, tower location and travel history analysis have been done in detail and after examining all the relevant witnesses, it has come on record that S.I. Utpal Bora has received an amount of Rs 5 lakh in instalments from the accused family for extending undue favours to the main accused of Dhula P.S. case.