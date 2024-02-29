Assam Police on February 29 arrested three student leaders ahead of the anti-CAA agitation in state, as alleged by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi

The arrested leaders have been identified as Raijor Dal general secretary Zahiuddin Laskar, Tinsukia District Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti secretary Umananda Maran and Dhubri district Krishak Mukti secretary Ratul Roy.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) restarted in Assam prior to the Lok Sabha elections. A large rally took place at Lakhidhar Bora Kshetra in Guwahati under the direction of the anti-CAA Coordination Committee, Assam on February 17.

Opposition party members including those from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Raijor Dal, Asom Jatiya Parishad and left parties like CPI(M) attended the event. President of the anti-CAA Coordination Committee, Dr Hiren Gohain, commented on the massive public turnout against the CAA, attributing it to a widespread awakening among the people.

Dr Gohain accused the BJP of political vendetta with its decision to implement the CAA, arguing that it would negatively impact the sentiments of the Assam people. He also claimed that the BJP's decision revealed its attack on the Assamese people's castes, land, and base, and would lead to the destruction of Assam's diversity. CPI (M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar declared the CAA as unconstitutional, undemocratic and communal, and confirmed the resumption of protests against it.

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan labelled the law as dangerous and disastrous, stating that the statewide movement needs to be strategized like an election campaign.

Also read: Assam: ULFA-I dismisses claims of attacking Kukis, providing weapons in violence hit state of Manipur