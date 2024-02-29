The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) via a press released dismissed reports of providing weapons to attack the Kuki community people in Manipur and aiding in the ongoing conflict in the Northeastern state.

Refuting reports following a claim made by Nemcha Kipgen, a legislator of Manipur's Kangpokpi Assembly constituency, who alleged that the ULFA-I was involved in the ethnic conflict of Manipur, ULFA-I via a press note called these claims as baseless and without substance.

"The news that is currently being circulated is baseless and fabricated. It is just a vicious conspiracy of the authorities. The conspiracy has been in force since a long time. To counter the barbaric attack of the aggressive Indians, the kings and rulers of different ethnic groups of this region jointly dedicated their lives to the battles like Alabai-Saraighat etc. The leadership of ULFA-I and other organizations as well as leaders, officials, members/members know and the respected legislature needs to be known", said ULFA-I

"In the western-southeast Asia region, there has been a unity in the harmony between the different ethnic groups that have been living for ages. It is natural for them to catch the eye of the authorities. In view of this, the government have been trying since time immemorial to destroy the unity of our WESIA region", added ULFA-I.

"Such bias does not provide a solution to conflict, on the contrary the government will be given more opportunities to create disharmony and conflict between us. So I appeal to you not to spread such fake messages in future for the sake of cheap popularity and being imaginative on the one hand", said ULFA-I targeting the legislator from Kangpokpi.

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