In a step towards furthering the age old relation between India and Bhutan, Assam Government on April 30, reserved 3 additional MBBS seats for Bhutanese students in Assam's medical colleges taking the total seats to 5.

The Assam Cabinet had approved the reservation of 3 MBBS seats for Bhutanese students in two medical colleges in the state after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 1, 2023.

The seats have been reserved at the Nalbari Medical College Hospital and at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College an Hospital in Barpeta.

The Embassy of India in Thimphu, via a press releases stated, "During the visit of His Majesty the King of Bhutan to India in November 2023, Government of India announced to allocate additional MBBS seats for Bhutanese students in the medical colleges in the State of Assam. The Embassy of India is pleased to inform that, in addition to the existing two MBBS seats reserved in the Gauhati Medical College (GMC) for the Bhutanese students, three additional MBBS seats in the medical colleges in Assam for Bhutanese students are being reserved, as per National Medical Council and NEET guidelines. Accordingly, there will now be a total of five MBBS seats reserved for Bhutanese students in the medical colleges in Assam. The Royal Civil Service Commission, Royal Government of Bhutan, in coordination with Embassy of India, Thimphu will shortlist the eligible candidates. This initiative is reflective of strong India-Bhutan collaboration in the field of STEM education and skills development"

Also read: Meghalaya: Rs 2.1 crore worth of illicit drugs seized, one held