In a community-led anti-drug initiative by the residents of Banshibari under Govardhana police station in Baksa, three drug peddlers were detained and handed over to the police by vigilant residents.

The three drug peddlers have been identified as Isharul Ali, Bashir Ahmed, and Rubul Ali.

For the past two years, the locality has been grappling with the menace of drug smuggling, which has adversely impacted the younger generation. Determined to combat this issue, the residents of Bansibari organized an anti-drug campaign. Their efforts culminated in a significant action where a large crowd surrounded a house suspected of harboring the traffickers, eventually chasing down and capturing the suspects.

The Govardhana police responded to the incident in the middle of the night, taking the three accused to the police station for further investigation. During the operation, authorities seized a substantial quantity of suspected narcotics from the individuals, marking a crucial step in the community's fight against drug-related activities.

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