300 former AASU workers joined BJP today in a mega joining programme at Vajpayee Bhawan, Guwahati.

Before the joining programme, a mega bike rally led by former AASU leader Dibyajyoti Medhi began from Khanapara to Vajpayee Bhawan where the workers joined BJP.

Former Raijor Dal leader Kamal Kumar Medhi is also expected to join BJP today. Previously Kamal Kumar was a member of AAP, Congress and Raijor Dal.

BJP president Bhabesh Kalita joined Minister Pijush Hazarika in the joining programme at Vajpayee Bhawan

Former Congress MP Kirip Chaliha's son Arkashish Chalihayo is also expected to join BJP in the joining programme today.

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