Assam government announced that a total of 33,482 students in the state would be the beneficiaries of scholarships under the Chief Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme for the year 2016.

This special scholarship scheme will be handed out today, December 22, for the year 2016 comes under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam.

This initiative is part of the Assam government's commitment to fostering educational opportunities and supporting meritorious students, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The scholarship scheme is one among several educational incentives offered by the Government of Assam.



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For instance, the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship to Meritorious BPL Students under Chief Minister's “Assam Bikash Yojana Scheme” provides financial aid to students studying in class IX and X (Pre-Matric) and class XI-XII (Post-Matric) at rates of INR 300 and INR 350 per month respectively.

Additionally, the Assam government has introduced various other scholarships, such as the Combined Merit Scholarship for degree and master's degree students, with monthly stipends ranging from INR 150 to INR 500. There are also specific scholarships for SC/ST/OBC girl students pursuing postgraduate studies in agriculture-related courses, with an award of INR 50,000.

The Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan, launched on September 20, 2023, by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, further underscores the state's dedication to creating job opportunities for its youth. This program complements the educational scholarships by aiming to enhance the employability and self-reliance of young citizens in Assam.

The Directorate of Higher Education in Assam maintains a comprehensive document repository and provides information about various scholarship schemes, ensuring that all relevant details can be easily accessed by potential applicants and other stakeholders.

The Chief Minister's Special Scholarship Examination of 2014 is another example of the state's efforts to support education through financial assistance. The fixed deposit receipt connected to this examination indicates the government's method of securing funds for future scholarship distributions.

In summary, the Assam government's array of scholarship schemes, including the Chief Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme, reflects a strong commitment to enhancing the educational landscape of the state by providing financial support to deserving students.