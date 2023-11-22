In connection to the Assam Public Service Commission cash-for-job scam 2014, a total of 34 civil servants were nabbed from different locations and brought to Guwahati by the Special Investigation Team that was constituted to probe the scam. The officers are currently being interrogated in Guwahati.

The Assam government has initiated departmental proceedings against 34 Assam Civil Service, Assam Police Service, and other elite service officers selected by the APSC for the 2013 batch.

The government swung into action based on the report, submitted before the state government and the subsequent directive from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The CCE 2013 report detailed the abnormalities and malpractices that occurred during the exam's execution.

The names of the civil servant 34 officers who have been nabbed were implicated in the inquiry report of Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission.

The Justice also voiced concerns in its report concerning the appointment of the then-APSC chairman, Rakesh Paul. The Commission recommended in its report that, if the government thought it appropriate given the widespread irregularities and malpractices in CCE 2013, it should scrap the selection of the entire CCE 2013 batch.

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