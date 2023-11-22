Manipur: Huge cache of arms and ammunition during search operation in vulnerable areas of Imphal East district
Security forces conducted search operation in fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal East district of Manipur on November 21.
Security forces conducted search operation in fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal East district of Manipur on November 21.
During search operations, following items were recovered - 2 arms (.303 Country made rifle - 01, country made 9mm pistol with magazine -01), 14 ammunition (7.62 mm live ammunition - 02, 9mm live ammunition -03, 12 gauge ammunition -09), 21 (twenty-one) blank fire .303 ammunition, 06 explosives (No 36 Indian Hand Grenade - 03, No 80 hand grenade - 03), 11 Mini flares 16 mm (red), 1 51 mm para illuminating bomb, and one tube launching 1A.
The search operations were conducted in Thoubal, Kakching and Kangpokpi districts.
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