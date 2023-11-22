Security forces conducted search operation in fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal East district of Manipur on November 21.

During search operations, following items were recovered - 2 arms (.303 Country made rifle - 01, country made 9mm pistol with magazine -01), 14 ammunition (7.62 mm live ammunition - 02, 9mm live ammunition -03, 12 gauge ammunition -09), 21 (twenty-one) blank fire .303 ammunition, 06 explosives (No 36 Indian Hand Grenade - 03, No 80 hand grenade - 03), 11 Mini flares 16 mm (red), 1 51 mm para illuminating bomb, and one tube launching 1A.

The search operations were conducted in Thoubal, Kakching and Kangpokpi districts.

Also read : Tripura: Police resort to tear gas, charge lathi after locals demand hand over of man accused in murder case