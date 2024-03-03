After a hot pursuit, a team of STF Assam apprehended two suspected drug peddlers and seized 34 soap boxes of heroin weighing 500 gms.

Acting on specific inputs, a team of Special Task Force (STF) Assam led a hot chase and apprehended the two persons identified as Abidur Rahman and Munnes Khan in Guwahati.

Following which search and seizure were conducted on the premises of the arrested duo and recovered the contraband items.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to platform X and lauded the efforts of Assam Police.

"Based on actionable intelligence, @STFAssam apprehended two individuals, Abidur Rahman & Munnes Khan, after a hot pursuit in Guwahati. Following which search and seizure were conducted on their premises & 34 soap boxes of heroin weighing 500 gms was recovered. Great job @assampolice!

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