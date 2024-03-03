In yet another incident of man-elephant conflict, a man was trampled to death by a jumbo on the Indo-Bhutan border in Bijni in Chirang district on March 2.

The incident took place on Notun Maati number 12 on the Indo-Bhutan border in Bijni in Chirang district.

The deceased identified as Durjo Narzary (46), is a resident of Sonapur on Notun Mati No. 10.

It is learnt that the deceased Durjo Narzary went to see his mill garden on Saturday night. Later, suddenly a wild elephant came out and attacked Durjo Narzary and killed her on the spot.

The forest department later reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

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