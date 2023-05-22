The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) has announced that teachers from 36,000 schools across the state will return the tablets that the Assam government previously provided for both students and teachers in order to have access to high-quality digital resources that promote active learning.

The tablets were given to run the 'Siksha Setu' portal, where all data related to the schools across the state are stored.

The move is a form of protest against the government's purported disrespect for primary teachers' non-cooperation and calls for the formation of the post of headmaster in elementary schools.

The tablets are said to be delivered to the Primary Education Officer in each block. Despite multiple rounds of meetings, the group accuses the government of neglecting to address their issues.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, "We have senior teachers who are acting headmasters with a specail allowance as the enrollment in LP schools is very less. Traditionally in our LPP schools, we do not have headmasters in the LP schools"

Further on the demand of the teachers on creating separate posts for headmasters, the minister added that the state government is examining their demand as many of the LP schools have double-digit enrollment.

The minister further asserted that strict disciplinary action will be taken against teachers who are seeking to return the tablets or if any tablets go missing the state government will file an FIR against the respective person.

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A teachers' conference was recently convened, and the demand for the position of elementary school headmaster took centre stage. The conference emphasised the need of establishing this post in ensuring effective administration and quality education at the basic level.

Representatives from the teacher's union voiced dissatisfaction with the government's inability to keep its pledge in this respect. As a result, the organisation has decided to halt collaboration with the government's Shiksha Sethu app until the job of the headmaster is created.

Furthermore, elementary school teachers have agreed to boycott extra government labour unless their demands are realised. They claim that the absence of a headmaster in elementary schools limits their capacity to carry out their responsibilities efficiently.