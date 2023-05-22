Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu has refuted claims of Higher Secondary exams results on the same day that the Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) issued the High School Leaving Certificate (HSCL) results for the year 2023.

The minister said that false claims are been circulated that the results for Higher Secondary final examinations will also be revealed today.

Further, Ranoj Pegu has urged people not to believe such rumours.

Taking to Twitter, Ranoj Pegu wrote, "There is a fake news in circulation that HS Final Exam results will be given today. Don’t heed to such fake news."

Also Read: Assam HSLC 2023: How to apply online for re-checking of answer scripts

There is a fake news in circulation that HS Final Exam results will be given today. Don’t heed to such fake news. — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) May 22, 2023

SEBA announced the HSLC 2023 results earlier today, with a total of 3,01,879 applicants passing out of 4,15,323 who took the examinations.

While 94,912 pupils achieved first division, 1,48,573 achieved second division, and 58,394 achieved third level. Furthermore, 18,653 pupils achieved star points in the exams, while 8,517 students received distinction marks.

It should be mentioned that this year's passing percentage was one of the highest since 1992. According to SEBA, the 2023 results had the second highest pass per cent reported since 1992. The total pass rate in 2021 was 93.10 per cent.

However, that may be applied to a pandemic-affected academic setting where it is physically impossible to appear for tests and students are promoted based on prior achievement.



