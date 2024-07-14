A 37-year-old man, from Jagun in Tinsukia, tragically died from Japanese encephalitis on July 14. The deceased man Deepak Limbu had been suffering from a fever for approximately eight days before his family took him to Sanjivani Diagnostic & Hospital, a private nursing home in Dibrugarh, on July 8.

Despite receiving treatment, he succumbed to the disease after nearly six days in the hospital.

The death of the young man has sent shockwaves through the Jagun area. This incident comes at a time when the entire region is grappling with severe floods, further complicating the health situation.

Although the health department has been making efforts to address the community's health needs amidst the flooding, local awareness and proactive measures seem lacking, raising concerns among the residents.

Also read: Manipur: Kuki bodies advocate for neutral officers in fringe areas, urge government for protection in Jiribam