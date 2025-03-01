Bongaigaon police have made a significant breakthrough in the Boitamari firing case, successfully apprehending a gang involved in the attack on a local businessman.



The operation was led by Superintendent of Police Mohan Lal Meena and Officer-in-Charge of Abhayapuri Police Station Pulak Barman.



The incident, which occurred on February 16, saw unidentified assailants opening fire on businessman Abdul Salam in Boitamari.



Following a detailed investigation, police tracked down and arrested four individuals linked to the attack. The arrested suspects have been identified as Raizuddin Molla, Tafiluddin, Sahidul Islam, and Hazrat Ali.



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