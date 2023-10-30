In a devastating incident, a fatal collision involving two Bolero vehicles and a scooty resulted in the loss of lives and injuries in Goalpara, Assam on October 30.

Initially, one person was reported dead while others were rushed to the hospital following the accident. Latest reports suggest three more have died while being treated or being transferred to other hospitals for advanced treatment.

The victims of this terrible accident have been identified as follows: Asan Ali - The driver of the Bolero vehicle, who lost his life in the collision. Safiyar Haq - A passenger who tragically did not survive the accident. Asadul Islam - Another passenger who lost his life in the collision. Sadly, the name of another passenger in the Bolero vehicle remains unknown, as he passed away during an ambulance journey to Guwahati for urgent medical care.

In the midst of this tragedy, Fuijal Haque, another passenger of the Bolero vehicle, was rushed to Guwahati from Rangjuli Hospital for advanced medical treatment.

Additionally, two scooty riders, Nitananda Das and Madhusmita Sutradhar, were also involved in the accident, have been transferred to Guwahati for more advanced medical treatment, emphasizing the severity of the crash.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine its cause and take necessary actions.

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