In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, a four-year-old girl child fell victim to a heinous act of rape in the Kokila area, a border region of Bongaigaon-Barpeta district, under the jurisdiction of the Abhayapuri police station in Bongaigaon district.



According to initial reports, the young girl was subjected to sexual assault and rape, prompting immediate medical attention. Presently, she is receiving treatment at the Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital in Barpeta.



The swift response of law enforcement led to the apprehension of the alleged perpetrator by the Bongaigaon police. Additional Superintendent of Police, Savita Das, confirmed the arrest in a telephonic statement to an India Today NE correspondent.



Amidst the ongoing investigation, authorities have opted to withhold the identity of the accused, citing potential legal considerations and the possibility of the suspect being a minor.



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"The police investigation is underway," stated Sabita Das, ASP Bongaigaon, hinting at a meticulous inquiry to unveil the full scope of the incident. Details surrounding the motive and circumstances are anticipated to emerge as the investigation progresses.



This distressing event has ignited calls for greater vigilance and protection of vulnerable members within the community as residents grapple with the aftermath of such a reprehensible act. The collective hope remains for swift justice and measures to prevent such atrocities from recurring.



The Bongaigaon police urge anyone with pertinent information to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in ensuring the swift resolution of this tragic incident.