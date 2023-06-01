Assam Government on May 31 decided to expand the food security net by increasing the income criteria for families from existing Rs 2.5 lakh per annum to Rs 4 lakh.

The decision has been taken to provide new ration cards to the deserving families under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013.

During a news conference at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, the Chief Minister stated that mustard producers can sell their output at 101 designated mustard procurement centres.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also stated that dairy producers in the state will soon be able to get government assistance. Dairy producers would receive a Rs 5 per litre milk subsidy.

The purchase would be handled by the state-level organisations Assam State Agricultural Board and Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, as well as the central agency NAFED.

Also read : Assam government to procure mustard from farmers at MSP of Rs 5,450 per quintal