As many as 40 people were hospitalized following an incident of food poisoning at Sivasagar’s Bokota on July 10, said sources.

As per preliminary reports, doctors looking after the patients suspected that the food poisoning might have been caused due to consumption of food at a religious ceremony held at Kaivarta village in Bokota.

The patients after consuming the food at the ceremony showed symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting and fever after consuming the food.

At present, 13 people including five children are being treated at Lakwa model hospital while the rest have been taken to Joysagar civil hospital for treatment.

In a similar incident, around 72 people were hospitalized due to food poisoning on July 6. The incident took place at Shantipur village of Assam’s Jonai.

As per reports, the incident took place after people consumed ‘Prasad’ at a Namghar of the village during a religious gathering.

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