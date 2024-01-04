Assam's Manas National Park is a world heritage site famous for tigers. Domestic and foreign tourists flock to the national park to enjoy the view of majestic tigers moving in and around their habitat. The process of counting the tigers have already begun this year in the national park.

The process of counting the number of tigers was started by the National Park Authority through camera trapping. This time too, the process of tiger census was started from December 24, 2023 to the first week of February 2024 for about 40 days.

A total of 400 trap cameras have been installed by the National Park Authority at different places in the three ranges of the national park, Banhbari, Bhuiyapara and Panbari. The number of tigers in the national park will be determined through camera trapping.

Last year, the National Park Authority had determined the number of more than 57 leopards in Manas through trap cameras. The National Park Authority is hopeful that the number of tigers will increase significantly this year as well.

The presence of leopards is very much seen in Panbari and Bhuiyanpara ranges as compared to the Banhbari range of Manas. It is to be noted that there are different species of big cats including leapards, tigers, etc

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