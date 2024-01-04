In 2023, the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam, marked a significant milestone by handling nearly 5.6 million passengers, showcasing a robust increase from the previous year's count of 4.6 million.

This bustling airport, which is the largest in the state of Assam and a central hub for the North-East region of India, managed approximately 2.9 million arrivals and 2.7 million departures throughout the year.

The airport, operated by Adani Airports, demonstrated its capacity to handle a high volume of traffic despite its terminals being designed for fewer passengers.

The domestic terminal, Terminal 1, can accommodate 500 passengers during peak hours, while the international terminal, Terminal 2, has a capacity of 125 passengers. Overall, the airport has a peak hour capacity of 1300 passengers, with 1000 allocated for domestic and 300 for international flights.



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Travellers at Guwahati International Airport have access to six boarding gates at the domestic terminal and one at the international terminal. The facility is equipped with 14 check-in counters, 8 immigration counters, 2 customs counters, and 4 security check booths to ensure a smooth travel experience.

The airport also saw an impressive number of aircraft movements, with over 46,000 in 2023, including roughly equal numbers of arrival and departure flights. On Christmas Eve alone, a record 19,290 passengers were handled, indicating the airport's growing importance as a travel hub.

Looking forward, the airport is eagerly anticipating the commissioning of a new terminal that will double its current demand capacity. Plans are also underway to enhance connectivity, with new routes to Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, and Bangkok, as well as discussions for additional domestic and international destinations.

This remarkable growth in passenger traffic not only reflects the airport's operational efficiency but also signifies the increasing prominence of Guwahati as a key gateway to North-East India.