About 40,000 kg of drugs which were confiscated in a massive drive carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were destroyed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present virtually in Guwahati on October 8.

While chairing a regional meeting on Drug Trafficking and National Security, Amit Shah discussed the drug scenario in the northeastern region and ways to mitigate it. Chief Ministers and DGPs of all northeastern states were also present in the meeting.

In an effort to rid society of narcotics, NCB has been carrying out a specific mission to destroy the seized drugs since June 1.

On the occasion of the country's 75th anniversary of independence, NCB ordered that all of the regional units should destroy 75,000 kg of drugs over the course of a 75-day special campaign.

In just 60 days, far ahead of schedule, NCB accomplished the aforementioned goal and reaffirmed its commitment to the country in regard to this extensive campaign against drug misuse. By July 30, 2022, 82,000 kg of seized drugs had also been destroyed.

Shah began the process by virtually hitting the button, while being carried out by various field units of NCB who then destroyed 31,000 kg of drugs as part of this campaign during the National Conference held on July 30 in Chandigarh.