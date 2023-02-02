A total of 4004 cases have been registered in Assam against child marriage as per a report shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma shared a data of cases registered against child marriage across the state while affirming government’s strong resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state. “Assam government is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state. So far @assampolice has registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead. Action on the cases will begin starting February 3. I request all to cooperate".

Assam Govt is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state.



So far @assampolice has registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead. Action on the cases will begin starting February 3. I request all to cooperate. pic.twitter.com/JH2GTVLhKJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 2, 2023

The data shared by CM Sarma shows Dhubri district with the highest number of cases of child marriage with 370 cases, followed by Hojai with 255 cases and Udalguri with 235 cases. Dima Hasao has the lowest number of cases of child marriage.



The social malaise of child marriage continue to prevail in the modern society even after Law prohibiting marriage of minor girls and boys.



As per the 1929 Act, marriage of girls below the age of 14 years and boys below the age of 18 years was prohibited. The Act was amended in 1978 to increase the minimum age to 18 years for females, and 21 years for men. The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 replaced the 1929 Act, with the same minimum age limits.



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