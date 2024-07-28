Continuing its effort to curb illegal migration, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway has made significant strides in detaining unauthorized individuals. During routine inspections across various stations in June 2024, the RPF apprehended 47 illegal migrants, along with five Indian agents suspected of aiding them. This vigilance has continued into July, with 41 additional illegal migrants detained up to July 23, 2024.

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On July 2, 2024, the RPF team at Agartala Railway Station conducted a routine operation, during which they identified 11 individuals of doubtful nationality, including nine females and two males. These individuals, unable to produce valid documentation, later confessed to entering India illegally from Bangladesh. Further, on July 23, 2024, four male Bangladeshi nationals were detained at the same station as they planned to travel to Kolkata by train. All detainees have been handed over to the Government Railway Police at Agartala for legal proceedings.

Similar operations have been conducted at Badarpur and New Jalpaiguri stations, resulting in additional apprehensions. The RPF staff remain vigilant, maintaining a keen watch for illegal migrants, including Rohingyas, to ensure the security of the railway network.