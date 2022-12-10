A five-day film festival will be held in the Karimganj region of south Assam by the Ritwiz Cine Art Society from January 6 to 10.

According to Kamal Kanti Dey, president of Ritwiz Cine Art Society, the festival will screen 16 Indian and foreign films. The festival will be inaugurated by celebrated lyricist and national award winner Chandril Bhattacharya of Kolkata.

On January 6, a movie based on the true account of Shyam Saran Negi, who voted first in India's 1951 general election, the nation's first since the end of British rule in 1947, will be presented. The first two to three films will start playing on January 7.

The theme of the film festival subject will be "75 Years of India's Partition”. As a result, the bulk of films will touch on this subject. Although the venue hasn't been chosen, the district library auditorium is the most likely choice.

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