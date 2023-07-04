There has been a significant rise in the number of cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in the Tinsukia district, said Rani Gogoi, AIDS Control Officer and Program Officer on July 4.

While giving updates to the media over the same, Gogoi said that there is a huge increase in the number of HIV-positive people in the Tinsukia district, which is a matter of great concern.

''There has been an alarming increase in the number of people consuming drugs in various parts of Assam. On the instructions of the government, the police administration has intensified the anti-drug campaign. Many drug addicts have been found HIV positive in Tinsukia,'' she added.

She further informed that there has been a 50 per cent increase in the number of HIV-positive cases in the first six months of this year as compared to last year, adding, ''This life-destroying disease has also been found in prisoners addicted to alcohol''.

''In the rehabilitation center, drug addicts have also been found to have HIV test positive,'' she added.

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