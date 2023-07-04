Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on July 4 inaugurated the 13th All Assam Major Prize Money Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2023.



The inauguration ceremony was organized by the Don Bosco Alumni, Guwahati unit, under the auspices of the Assam Table Tennis Association and the guidance of the Guwahati Sports Association at Don Bosco School.

The Minister, who is also the president of the Assam Table Tennis Association, sent his best wishes to all the players in the competition.

Later, taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Hazarika said, “I had the privilege of attending the inaugural ceremony of the prestigious 13th All Assam Major Prize Money Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2023. This four-day event is being organized by the Don Bosco Alumni, Guwahati unit, under the auspices of the Assam Table Tennis Association and the guidance of the Guwahati Sports Association. As the chief guest and the president of the Assam Table Tennis Association, I conveyed my heartfelt wishes to all the talented players participating in the championship.”

I had the privilege of attending the inaugural ceremony of the prestigious 13th All Assam Major Prize Money Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2023. This four-day event is being organized by the Don Bosco Alumni, Guwahati unit, under the auspices of the Assam Table Tennis… pic.twitter.com/LSnB5qgQPq — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) July 4, 2023

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