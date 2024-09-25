A 50-year-old man, Minaruddin Haque, has been apprehended by Dhubri police in connection with the alleged molestation of an 8-year-old girl. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the local community, occurred in the Hazarigaon area of Dhubri.

According to the victim's mother, Haque, a resident of AMCo Road, Ward No. 14, had been attempting to engage in inappropriate acts with her daughter. The child, who reportedly complained of pain in her chest, disclosed the ordeal to her mother.

Following the revelation, the mother confronted Haque and alerted other family members and neighbors. The accused was subsequently detained by locals before being handed over to the police.

Dhubri police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, including conducting medical examinations of the victim. Authorities are currently gathering evidence and questioning witnesses to ascertain the exact circumstances of the alleged crime.

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