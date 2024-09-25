In a prestigious virtual interaction organized by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Smt. Varnali Deka, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari, showcased her exemplary leadership on an international platform.

The session, conducted under the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, featured a high-level international delegation from Mauritius.

Deka stood out as the only bureaucrat representing Assam and the entire Northeast region, among five selected officials from across India.

As a recipient of the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration, Deka brought to the fore her extensive experience in district-level governance and innovation.

Her presentation highlighted the critical role of District Collectors in addressing governance challenges, pursuing reforms, and implementing innovative practices that align with the objectives of the PM's Awards. Additionally, she shed light on the unique challenges and opportunities faced by women in administrative roles, sharing personal insights into balancing leadership with reformative action.



Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: PM Modi's US visit 'exemplified India's pragmatic foreign policy'