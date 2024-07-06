The severe flood situation in Assam over the past month has led to tragic loss of life, significant damage to infrastructure, road closures, crop destruction, and livestock loss. Hundreds of residents have been left homeless and unsettled by the deluge.

In the Rowmari Pathar area, approximately 500 families have seen their lands and homes destroyed due to erosion and flooding. The Barpeta district has been particularly hard hit, with river erosion and flooding affecting nearly 140,000 people and submerging 179 villages. Additionally, 1,571.5 hectares of crop area have been inundated.

Statewide, the floods have impacted over 2.42 million people across 30 districts. Dhubri is among the worst-hit districts, with 775,721 people affected. Agricultural lands have suffered extensively, with 63,490.97 hectares of crop area submerged and 3,518 villages across 112 revenue circles affected by the floodwaters.

The devastation highlights the urgent need for relief and rehabilitation efforts to assist the affected populations and restore damaged infrastructure and agricultural lands.

Also read: Assam floods: Nagaon district officials provide relief efforts to affected people