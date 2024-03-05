In a horrible act that has brought Dhubri's society as a whole to shame, where a 55-year-old man's foul intention claims a seven-year-old minor girl as its victim.

In the Bidyapara Bhatigaon area of Dhubri on Tuesday, the 55-year-old violated the minor's private life by committing the horrifying, abhorrent, inhuman, and barbaric act of rape.

The seven-year-old minor was sent by the 55-year-old man to a local store to pick up some household supplies. The evil old man took advantage of the girl child who had returned with the purchase, shut the door, and perpetrated horrible acts while no one else was in the house.



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The 55-year-old suspect was captured by local residents during the horrible crime, and after giving him a good pounding, they handed him over to the Dhubri Bazar Town police station, identified as Saifuddin Ali alias Bachchu alias Bosa.

In the meantime, the hospital administration is currently providing extra attention for the minor girl who had been extremely unwell when she was admitted to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.