A Cotton University, Guwahati student committed suicide at her home in the Goreswar area of Baksa district, Assam.

As per reports, the student was in the fifth semester of her undergraduate studies at Cotton University in the Department of Mathematics.

Notably, the student was a resident of Swahid Kanaklata Girls Hostel, however, shifted to a private Paying Guest (PG) just before the incident took place.

On the otherhand, the officer-In-Charge (OC) of Goreswar Police Station, said that a suicide note was discovered and the body was sent for a postmortem.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

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Earlier in the month of November, a woman was found dead in a rented house in Nagaon's Chinapatty area.

The deceased woman who has been identified as Shikha Devi was found hanging in the residential house of one named Jabedur Ali.

Notably as per the source, the deceased met a man via social media (Facebook), following which she left her native in Siliguri in West Bengal and moved to Assam to live with a man in Nagaon.

The deceased reportedly after interacting with Rafi Ahmed via facebook left her former husband in Siliguri (Maniranjan Singh) and came to Assam's Nagaon to start living with a man who is also said to be married in February 2022.

Meanwhile, Nagaon police have arrested Rocky Ahmed and the investigation is been carried out.