Amidst crackdown on fake gold syndicate rising in Assam, six fake gold mafias in the state’s Lakhimpur district surrendered before the police on May 23.

Assam Police launched a massive crackdown on fake gold and fake currency notes syndicate in the state following the death of SI Junmoni Rabha.

Addressing a press conference yesterday to a set of question and answer session with respect to the unfavorable and unexpected passing of Kaliabor sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, which has caused a massive hue and cry in Assam, director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh promised to take action against fake gold and fake currency syndicate.

GP Singh said that appropriate action will be taken against such organizations and 71 arrests have been made in 24 hours with respect to the matter. Locals also made claims about the involvement of police officers in the nexus. In the meantime, Assam Police promoted Anand Mishra to the position of superintendent of police (SP) in Lakhimpur as part of a reorganization.

Additionally, at the Bongalmora Police Outpost yesterday, as many as six mafia members involved in the fictitious gold syndicate gave themselves up to the authorities.

Abu Sahid alias Lambu Sahid, Jakir Hussain, Mijanur Rahman alias Miju, Shahabuddin, Saidul Islam alias Saidullah, and Abdul Razzak turned themselves in to the police, according to information that was received.

It should be noted that Lakhimpur SP Anand Mishra carried out his first operation in the district just hours after taking over to combat the problem of counterfeit gold and currency notes. Earlier that day, he made three arrests in connection with counterfeit gold smuggling.

A group of police drove by SP Anand Mishra completed an activity at Balikata and Haripur and captured the three runners. The denounced have been distinguished as Saddam Hussain, Sariful Islam and Gulzar Hussain, sources informed. For a few days, the blamed were engaged with unlawful business for counterfeit gold carrying in the state.

On Monday, Anand Mishra presented a devoted helpline number, 6000815799, meaning to engage people to report occurrences connected with fake exercises and assist with recognizing those engaged with such wrongdoings.

Mishra promised to work tirelessly against all types of hostile to social and criminal operations, especially focusing on counterfeit cash and phony gold.

m, director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh vowed to crack down on the complaints of rampant fake gold and fake currency notes syndicates.

GP Singh had said that strong action would be taken against such syndicates and 71 arrests had been made in 24 hours regarding the matter. There were also allegations from the locals of the involvement of police officials in the nexus. Meanwhile, in a shake-up Assam Police put Anand Mishra at the helm, making him the superintendent of police (SP) of Lakhimpur.

And today, as many as six mafias involved in the fake gold syndicate surrendered before the police at the Bongalmora Police Outpost.

According to information received, Abu Sahid alias Lambu Sahid, Jakir Hussain, Mijanur Rahman alias Miju, Shahabuddin, Saidul Islam alias Saidullah and Abdul Razzak surrendered before the police.

Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that surrendered Lambu Sahid was the treasurer of Lakhimpur BJP’s minority wing.

It may be noted that hours after taking charge, Lakhimpur SP Anand Mishra carried out his first operation in the district to tackle the menace of fake gold and currency notes and arrested three miscreants earlier in the day in connection with fake gold smuggling.

A team of police led by SP Anand Mishra carried out an operation at Balikata and Haripur and arrested the three smugglers. The accused have been identified as Saddam Hussain, Sariful Islam and Gulzar Hussain, sources informed. For several days, the accused were involved in illegal business of fake gold smuggling in the state.

On Monday, Anand Mishra introduced a dedicated helpline number, 6000815799, aiming to empower individuals to report incidents related to fraudulent activities and help identify those involved in such crimes.

Mishra vowed to work relentlessly against all forms of anti-social and illegal activities, particularly targeting fake currency and fake gold.

Also read : Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Assam on May 25 to mark foundation stone laying and job distribution