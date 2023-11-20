Assam: 6-year-old boy kidnapped by bike-borne miscreants rescued by Crime Branch
The Guwahati Police Crime Branch successfully rescued a 6-year-old boy after he was kidnapped by bike-borne miscreants on November 20.
The Guwahati Police Crime Branch successfully rescued a 6-year-old boy after he was kidnapped by bike-borne miscreants on November 20.
The abduction occurred on Monday when the child was lured with a toy by miscreants using a motorcycle without a number plate.
The incident took place in the Sijubari locality's Kanaklata Path, under the jurisdiction of the Hatigaon Police Station. An immediate investigation was launched, and authorities were expecting a ransom call which, fortunately, did not happen.
The child is currently undergoing rehabilitation, and further details about the rescue operation are awaited.
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