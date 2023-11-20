The prime suspect in the case pertaining to the recovery of a woman's body in a Guwahati apartment has been detained by the police.

The deceased, identified as Anju Dorjee, was discovered in her rented flat on November 12. She was living with her live-in partner, Mani Khan, who had been absconding since the incident came to light.

A search operation was initiated by the police to locate Khan, resulting in his detention on the night of November 19.

Preliminary reports indicate that Khan was apprehended by Dispur Police in Guwahati after they reviewed CCTV footage from the apartment where the incident occurred.

Officials have reviewed 15 days of CCTV footage in the investigation of a woman's death, initially finding no clues to the identity of the perpetrator. Mani Khan, the prime suspect, was detained in Guwahati, according to police reports.

Guwahati Police Commissioner, Diganta Barah, was reportedly at Hatigaon Police Station late last night, along with other senior police officials. The victim, Anju Dorjee, believed to be between 25 to 26 years old and originally from Bokajan in Assam, was found deceased in a Guwahati apartment.

The incident was discovered when the landlord noticed a foul odour from the apartment she rented with her live-in partner. After the incident, police took jurisdiction and requested all CCTV footage from recent days.

Mani Khan, Dorjee's live-in partner and the primary suspect, had been missing since the incident became known. Officials initially reported that the CCTV footage did not record his movements in the days leading up to the alleged murder, leading to suspicions of a third party's involvement.

Mani Khan was not found after the incident and his mobile phone was switched off, according to neighbours and police. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

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