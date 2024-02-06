Continuing its anti-narcotics operation, Assam Police on February 5 seized 612 grans of heroin in Karimganj from a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state.

As per sources, a team of vigilante police launched a search operation and intercepted a vehicle. After searching the vehicle, several boxes containing heroin were recovered hidden in secret chambers of the vehicle.

The police apprehended two persons in this regard.

Praising Assam Police for their continued successful operations in their war against drugs, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, "Based on a specific input, @karimganjpolice launched an anti-narcotics operation and intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State. 612 grams of heroin were seized from secret chambers of the vehicle & two people have been apprehended in this regard. Well done @assampolice!



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