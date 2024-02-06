Sensation spread after the recovery of the body of a youth from Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati.

As per sources, the deceased youth identified as Sandip Suresh Kamli was found dead in one of the rooms of the five star hotel in Guwahati last night.

The hotel administration denied having any information in connection to the recovery of the body when India TodayNE tried to contact them. However upon calling the Officer-in-Charge of Jalukbari Police Station, the cop said that the body was recovered last night from the 9th floor of Radisson Blu hotel following which a probe has been initiated. Two persons were detained in connection to the incident while they were on their way to the airport.

Prima facie, it is suspected to be a case of murder. The police detained two suspects from Azara in Guwahati in connection to the incident.

The suspected duo were on their way to the airport when the police detained them.

Further probe has been initiated into the incident.

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