In response to the growing concerns over the online investment scam linked to fraudster Bishal Phukan, a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the case.

Sources have revealed that the SIT will be headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) of CID Assam, Sanjukta Parashar, renowned for her expertise in handling complex investigations.

The SIT's focus will be on the case involving Dibrugarh-based social media influencer Sumi Borah, who was allegedly involved in promoting the fraudulent investment scheme.

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The team comprises high-ranking officials, including Dibrugarh Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Crime) Sizal Agarwal, as well as three CID inspectors and two police superintendents.

This dedicated task force has been constituted with the aim of ensuring a meticulous investigation into the online scam, as authorities ramp up efforts to bring those responsible to justice. The move reflects Assam Police's commitment to addressing the rising threats posed by digital fraud and safeguarding citizens from such scams.