Assam Police (NER/ER) in collaboration with Kolkata-based Military Intelligence, launched an intensive joint operation targeting Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked to the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), or ULFA (I).

The operation, which began on October 26, 2024, follows an earlier intelligence-driven effort conducted by the same forces on October 25.

From October 26 through October 30, security forces carried out coordinated efforts across the districts of Charaideo, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia in Upper Assam.

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This crackdown led to the capture of five key OGWs and linkmen connected to senior ULFA (I) commanders, identified as SS Maj Gen Arunodoy Dahotia and SS Brig Ganesh Lahon. Those apprehended include Sonu Sonar of Jagun, Babul Dehingia of Tinsukia, Ashok Ali and Ajit Changmai of Sibsagar District, Tonglong Konyak of Mon District in Nagaland, Boiln Burah of Sibsagar, and Kiran Sharma of Tinsukia.

Authorities have emphasized that the operation remains active, with a focus on eliminating insurgent structures in anticipation of security threats surrounding the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in 2025.

The joint forces remain vigilant, underscoring their commitment to counter potential IED attacks and ensuring a secure environment for Assam's residents.