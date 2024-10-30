Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulated Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai on their certification as Members of the Legislative Assembly representing the 07-Soreng Chakung and 11-Namchi Singhithang constituencies, respectively. Their unopposed election underscores a significant endorsement from their constituents and marks a rare moment in Sikkim’s legislative history, with the Assembly now devoid of opposition voices.

Reflecting on this milestone, CM Tamang expressed deep gratitude for the public’s trust in his administration and underscored the enhanced responsibility this new dynamic brings. “With the Assembly fully aligned, our commitment to Sikkim’s welfare grows stronger. This unique unity mandates us to amplify our dedication to inclusivity and prioritize the voices of all residents across Sikkim,” he affirmed.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the administration’s resolve to transcend political boundaries, pledging a focused, collaborative approach to address citizens’ needs and advance Sikkim’s developmental goals.

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