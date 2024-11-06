In a remarkable act of generosity, the family of 76-year-old social worker Tushar Kanti Das of Bongaigaon has donated his body to the Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) following his passing earlier today.

Das, who had been suffering from heart complications, succumbed to a heart attack in the morning.

Das had previously expressed his desire to donate his body after his death to Ellora Vigyan Mancha, an organization that promotes such noble causes.

The family, honouring his wish, handed over his body to the authorities at KMCH on Wednesday.



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This gesture marks the first instance of body donation at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, a significant contribution to the medical field. KMCH authorities received the body with gratitude and praised both Das and his family for their selfless act.

In honor of Tushar Kanti Das, students and staff of KMCH, along with other dignitaries, gathered to pay floral tributes and offer their respects to the late social worker.

Das's body will be used for medical education and research, contributing to the training of future doctors and healthcare professionals. His family’s decision to fulfil his wish has set a precedent for others to consider such a noble act for the benefit of society.