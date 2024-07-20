78 students from Assam were rescued from Bangladesh via Meghalaya's Dawki Integrated Check Post, which lies along the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border, on July 19 amid violent protests against job quotas in the country.

Following the situation which has intensified over the days, the students were successfully evacuated through Meghalaya's Dawki.

Earlier, the Karimganj DC informed that 22 students from Assam who were in Bangladesh arrived in India across the Sutarkandi border in Karimganj, on July 19 while four crossed the border on July 20. He said, "More students are coming. There is no impact on the border areas due to the Bangladesh unrest. An Additional Commissioner and a Deputy Superintendent of Police have been appointed in this regard."



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At least 105 have been killed in the violent clashes between student protestors and police, following which authorities imposed a nationwide curfew.

Meanwhile, authorities in Bangladesh imposed a nationwide curfew in the wake of the deadly unrest that has spread across the country. The clashes between student protestors and police have led to the deaths of at least 105 people, according to news agency AFP's count of deceased reported by hospitals.