In a significant move to uphold financial discipline and integrity within its administrative ranks, the Assam Government has suspended eight-block development officers (BDOs) across various districts for unauthorized withdrawal of government funds.

The suspended officials are Abinash Taye from Silchar Development Block in Cachar district, Dwijen Kumar Bora from Jorhat East Development Block in Jorhat district, Bornali Phukan from Kakopathar Development Block in Tinsukia district, Gautam Kr. Sarmah from Sakomatha Development Block in Biswanath district, Palak Kumar Sarmah from Sootea Development Block in Biswanath district, Hema Kanta Borah from Gabhoru Development Block in Sonitpur district, Arun Kumar Das from Chaiduar Development Block in Biswanath district, and Rashmi Rekha Mahanta from Biswanath Development Block in Biswanath district.



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The Panchayat and Rural Development Department issued eight separate suspension orders on Friday, denouncing the unauthorized fund withdrawals as a severe breach of financial regulations and a direct challenge to the authority of the state. This action is deemed a contravention of Rule 3 of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

The funds in question were allocated for the remuneration of contractual staff under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and the withdrawals were made without the necessary financial sanctions from the appropriate authorities.

The government's order further stipulates that the officers are not permitted to leave their headquarters without prior approval from the competent authority. These measures reflect the Assam Government's commitment to maintaining strict financial control and adherence to established rules, sending a clear message that any form of financial misconduct will not be tolerated.

The date of these articles and announcements is December 22nd and 23rd, 2023, indicating the immediacy of the government's response to the infractions.