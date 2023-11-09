In a shocking incident, a young boy who had reportedly gone to the mill with seemingly innocent request, asking for a wooden plant to craft a cricket bat. However, the boy's visit to the mill turned fatal for him on November 8.

According to reports, the minor boy of 8-years-old waas reportedly attacked with an electric saw after the accused identified as Majnu Ali attacked the boy, causing fatal injuries to minor's head. The motive behind the heinous crime still remains unclear.

The incident took place at a timber mill in Udalguri's Medhapara area.

As the horrific attack transpired, another minor who happened to be in the vicinity raised the alarm by shouting, prompting the accused to flee the scene. The minor then narrated the entire incident to villagers and subsequently, the police were informed.

No arrests have been made at the time of filing this report. Further investigation is on.

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