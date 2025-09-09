Assam: 8-year-old girl found buried behind house in Nagaon’s Rupohihat

A sensational incident has rocked Sapmari under Rupohihat constituency in Nagaon district, where the body of an eight-year-old girl was recovered buried under the ground behind her house.

According to reports, the minor had gone missing around 11 am on Monday. Family members and locals launched a search, but she could not be traced. Later, villagers noticed freshly dug soil near the backyard and suspicion grew. On digging, they discovered the girl’s body buried in a pit.

Police from Uluboni outpost rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Preliminary investigation suggests that miscreants may have murdered the child before burying her.

The tragic discovery has triggered widespread anger and tension in the area, while police have launched an investigation to identify and nab the culprits.



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